House of the Dragon: A flawed but worthy successor

Shiddhartho Zaman
29 October, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 11:25 am

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 'Game of Thrones' series was a cultural phenomenon unlike any other. It was undoubtedly one of the best shows on television when it first came out, it had layered and complex characters and unpredictable storylines. The show gave fans goosebumps. 

The final seasons spectacularly fell from grace when the author of the novels George R R Martin departed from the show. The characters felt like a mere shell of their former selves, the show was void of interesting dialogue, and the attention to detail which brought the stories to life were no longer there. It had fans disappointed and heartbroken.

'The House of the Dragon' takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, set in the era of the Targaryens and the dynasty established by Aegon Targaryen I. The seven kingdoms have been unified under one banner and it is a prosperous time for the tamer of dragons. 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The show primarily focuses on the internal strife of the Targaryens. Even though it includes storylines about the other houses, it is largely about the evolution of the Targaryens as a house. 

The 2022 show also brings back George R.R Martin, making fans believe that he would be the saving grace of the franchise. So is it any good? 

House of the Dragon is a great show, but it is not without its flaws.

The first season had a great deal of responsibility, it had to prove that it could fly. And it also had to compete with Amazon's $1 billion investment on The Rings of Power. 

The main conflict of the story revolves around the gender of the heirs of the ruling houses and the objectification of women are by far the most vexing aspect of the show. In a society governed by men, two women attempt to alter the tide in whatever way they believe is right. 

The characters feel deep, complex; and the story takes its audience on a wild roller coaster ride. 

The show, at times, comes up short when realising its full potential. Character developments are rushed. Game of Thrones takes four full seasons to develop its main cast of characters but House of the Dragon fails to do the same by taking giant leaps through time. The story arcs feel rather bland and it simply lacks the taste which the fans have been craving for.

The tone of the show demands a more subtle performance from the cast rather than a theatrical one. And the acting is always on point.

Emma D'Arcy understands the character of Rhaenyra well and brings her to life. She carefully portrays the wild spirit of the character while playing the role of a mother of two, pregnant with her third child. 

The extremely talented Olivia Cooke portrays the character of Alicent Hightower. She may be kind, furious, malicious, and emotional, all at the same time, without going overboard. It will be interesting to see how she develops Alicent in future seasons.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Matt Smith is a powerhouse performer. He just gets better at playing Daemon every episode. Fabien Frankel's performance is also worthy of mention. Paddy Considine's portrayal of Viserys Targaryen was also quite touching. However, as previously mentioned, this season is all about the ladies, and the men don't get to drive the car much during the second half of the season. 

Fans of the show will find House of the Dragon to be worthwhile, despite its shortcomings. But the final episode of the season leaves you on such a note that has us eagerly waiting for the next.

