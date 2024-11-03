Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley welcome their first child

Actor Margot Robbie and her husband, producer-actor Tom Ackerley have become parents to their first baby. As per Daily Mail, Margot and Tom welcomed a boy on 17 October.

Reportedly, Margot "went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date". The portal reported that "all is well" with the family. Both the couple's parents will arrive soon in Los Angeles to meet their grandson.

In July, photos surfaced of Robbie with her baby bump during a vacation in Italy. She was seen wearing a cropped white top, oversized blazer and black, low-rise pants while in Lake Como with Tom.

Margot and Tom met on the sets of the film Suit of Francaise (2014) in 2013. They tied the knot in December 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay. Almost 8 years later, Margot and Tom have welcomed their first child. They have always been private about their relationship.

Speaking with Vogue in June 2016, Robbie spoke about their relationship. "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him'," she had said.

"And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before," she had added.

Fans will see Margot with Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic novel, Wuthering Heights. Produced by MRC and LuckyChap, the film is set to begin pre-production with plans for a UK shoot in 2025.

Margot will portray the complex character of Catherine Earnshaw, while Jacob takes on the role of Heathcliff, the tumultuous foster son of the Earnshaw family. While specific plot details of the adaptation remain under wraps, the original story centres on the turbulent relationships between the Earnshaws and the Lintons. Her next project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, is scheduled for release in May next year.