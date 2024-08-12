Tom Cruise concludes Olympics 2024 by jumping off Paris stadium roof

Setting out to prove that topping Paris isn't mission impossible, Los Angeles rolled out a skydiving Tom Cruise on Sunday as it took over Olympic hosting duties from the French capital, which closed out its 2024 games. Tom Cruise — in his Ethan Hunt persona — wowed by descending from the top of the stadium to electric guitar Mission: Impossible riffs.

Grammy-winning R&B artist HER teased the Mission: Impossible soundtrack as Cruise made his leap, drawing gasps from spectators as he dropped 50 metres to the floor of the Stade de France.

Once his feet were back on the ground — and after shaking hands with enthralled athletes — he took the Olympic flag from star gymnast Simon Biles, fixed it to the back of a motorcycle, and roared out of the arena.

Cruise drove his bike past the Eiffel Tower in a pre-recorded segment, onto a plane and then skydived over the Hollywood Hills. Three circles added to the O's of the famed Hollywood sign, creating five interlaced Olympic rings. The flag was then passed from US Olympians past and present as it traversed the city before reaching a beach party, where the LA music icons the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performed.

Tom took to his X handle on Sunday and shared a photo of himself in a white shirt and black jacket from Paris Olympics. He wrote in the caption, "Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA." He also reposted the video of him carrying the Olympic flag by LA28, the official X handle of Los Angeles Olympics, the next edition due for 2028.

Paramount Pictures, the production house behind the Mission: Impossible franchise, shared a tribute video for Tom after the Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

Its caption stated, "We want to take this opportunity to thank Tom for all that he has done for our industry and art forms as both an actor and a producer. He's consistently strived for the utmost competence across any and all skills that will better the story and experience for the audience." Tom reposted the tweet and wrote, "I'm incredibly proud of all that we've done together. I look forward to sharing our next Mission!"