Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested again for hitting woman with chair

Splash

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 02:22 pm

Related News

Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested again for hitting woman with chair

Ezra Miller, known for playing Flash in Justice League films, was arrested for suspicion of assault at a get-together. He was later released pending further investigation

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 02:22 pm
Ezra Miller. Photo: Collected
Ezra Miller. Photo: Collected

Ezra Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault early Tuesday, the second time the actor known for playing the Flash in Justice League films has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks.

Ezra became irate after being asked to leave a get-together at a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead, according to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.

The woman refused treatment for a half-inch (1.3-centimeter) cut on her forehead, police said. Ezra, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, was arrested during a traffic stop and released pending further investigation.

About twelve hours after his arrest, the actor appeared via Zoom for a court hearing for an arrest last month at a Big Island karaoke bar. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and stay away from Margarita Village in Hilo. He was also charged with harassment after police said the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Ezra was aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad 'Shallow', Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped the harassment charge, along with an unrelated traffic charge. Ezra received a traffic citation after police were called to a dispute in downtown Hilo last month where Ezra was uncooperative, refused to leave the area and obstructed a sidewalk, Quiocho said.

Ezra's Hawaii attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on the latest arrest. Another lawyer and his representative also didn't immediately respond to messages requesting comment. There was no mention of the latest arrest during the court hearing.

Big Island attorney Francis Alcain had requested Tuesday's court hearing, previously scheduled for next week, be moved up. Alcain said in a court filing his client "has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York," and needs an earlier hearing "to resolve this matter."

The day after Ezra was released on $500 bail for the karaoke bar arrest, a Big Island couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order, claiming the actor burst into their bedroom and threatened them. A judge dismissed the case last week after an attorney for the couple requested it.

William Dean, an attorney for the couple, declined to say why his clients no longer wanted to pursue a restraining order against him. Judge M. Kanani Laubach applied Ezra's bail to the $500 fine, leaving a $30 fee to pay.

Ezra Miller also has a key role in the third instalment of the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Ezra Miller / Flash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

5h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

5h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

5h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

5h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

BTS announces new album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

BTS announces new album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

2h | Videos
We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

20h | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

20h | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target