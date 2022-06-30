First poster of Mission Extreme sequel ‘Black War’ revealed

The first poster of Arifin Shuvoo starrer "Mission Extreme" sequel "Black War" was revealed on Wednesday.

Shuvoo was seen taking an action stance whilst donning a black coloured police officer attire.

The poster also features Sadia Nabila and Sumit Sengupta.

The poster maintained a black themed background keeping the name of the film, "Black War", in mind.

Black War. Photo: Courtesy

"The movie will release this year," said Co-producer and Director Sunny Sarwar.

"And, we have released the first poster of the film as a gift for Eid-ul-Adha."

"I hope audiences will not have to wait for long to watch the film," he added.

Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, Taskeen Rahman, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Shatabdi Wadud, Iresh Zaker, and Manoj Kumar Pramanik are also returning for the sequel.

Produced under the banner of Cop Creation, the film also stars Misha Sawdagor in a pivotal role.

"Mission Extreme," release in 2021, was well received among the audiences.