Fazlur Rahman Babu's 'Puthi Path' takes centre stage at Hope Festival

Fazlur Rahman Babu and his troupe kept the audience enchanted for 30 minutes with his ‘Puthi Path’. Photo: Courtesy

Performances were at the heart of Brac's Hope Festival, with renowned actor Fazlur Rahman Babu and his group's "Puthi Path" taking centre stage at the event.

Puthi Path is a kind of performance where poetry and music coalesce; poetic fairy tales, epics and religious stories of different regions of the country are sung. It was quite an experience. Babu was on stage for around 30 minutes, weaving tales around the themes of harmony and ingenuity of Bengali culture, gender equality, and spirituality.

A kerosene lamp on the stage made it more realistic and took many to the days when such performances were commonplace. Many visitors saw Puthi Path live for the first time at the festival on Thursday at the Bangladesh Army Stadium.

Bengal Parampara Sangeetalay then performed Raga classical music and the events of the day finally concluded with performances by Arnob and Friends and Lalon.

The stadium was packed by the time Arnob took to the stage.

"Figures like Rabindranath Thakur and Lalon, all searched for a soul; a 'self' in their music. And I am also on the quest for finding a soul and connecting with others," Arnob said.

"Growing up in Santiniketan, where everyone works and stays close, helped me to connect with others," he added.

Arnob believes nature helps people to cope with all the stresses and hubbub around them, but in a modern city, music is where he takes refuge. "Music, especially folk music, helps me fend off all the noise and stress of city life," he added. Their cover of "Mon Tore Parlam Na Bujhaite Re", originally a Lalon geeti, had the audience sing along in unison.

Before him, the band Lalon also hit the stage performing its hit songs, including "Pagol".

Among the many stalls at the festival showing Brac's success through the effects of its projects, the arrangements for children were most lively and crowded. For children, there were workshops and learn-with-fun zones. Children at the event also attended an architectural workshop hosted by the Brac University architecture department, while artist Masuda Khan (Masu Ake) guided kids in a "Draw a Friend" workshop.

The three-day event serves as the conclusion to a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Brac, one of the world's largest development organisations. The festival is taking place from 9-11 February.

In his speech, Asif Saleh, the CEO of Brac, said that the festival represents hope for the good days, hope for the direction towards prosperity and hope for spreading confidence among marginalised people.

"We not only equip needy people with assets, we help them grow mentally strong and develop confidence," he added.

On the second day (10 February), the festival focused on showcasing the potential of people to transform their lives. And the last day will focus on outlining a vision for an equitable and prosperous future for all by sparking a discussion on the pathways to building a better world.

The festival will end on 11 February and there will be performances by Nagar Baul, Artcell, Nemesis, Masha Islam, Sithi Sarkar, Chandana Mazumder, and Nandita.

Brac has faith that the millions of success stories out there will encourage people to believe in themselves and find a way to rise above whatever challenge they face. The festival is a testament to Brac's commitment to igniting hope and inspiring individuals to overcome difficulties and reach their full potential.