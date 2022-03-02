Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer, with Mikkelsen as Grindewald, drops

Splash

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 11:20 am

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 11:20 am
Crimes of Grindelwald. Photo: Collected
Crimes of Grindelwald. Photo: Collected

Jude Law reprises the role of young Albus Dumbledore in the film.

Johnny Depp was set to oppose him as the dark wizard antagonist Grindelwald, but the role was recast via Mads Mikkelsen following Depp's legal problems with a UK publication that accused him of spousal abuse with then partner, Amber Heard. 

The latest addition to the 'Fantastic' trilogy has just dropped with all the visual flair, effects and hype you would expect from a Warner Bros blockbuster.
Widely agreed by many fans to be the best Harry Potter director in the eight film franchise, David Yates has helmed 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'. The third instalment set in Rowling's wildly famous world of magic and wizardry, has set Potterheads aflame with excitement in every social media sphere.

 

