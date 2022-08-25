Entries sought for National Film Award-2021

Interested film producers have been asked to submit their entries for the National Film Award-2021 by 5pm on September 22 next.

The jury board formed for assessing the films submitted by producers to select the awardees made the call at its first meeting held at Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFSB) office here today, said a press release.

Jury board president and Additional Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Md Jahangir Alam presided over the meeting.

The interested film producers could collect the application form from the BFSB office or download from its website www.bfcb.gov.bd.

They (producers) have been asked to submit proposed film in DVD format or by pen drive and resume (Bangla) of proposed artistes, co-artistes and individuals with three copies of passport size photo, attested photocopy of national identity cards or passports with the application.

For proposing child artistes, the producers were asked to submit attested photocopy of birth registration certificate with the application.

Jury board members Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) Managing Director Nujhat Yeasmin, Joint Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Md Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh Film Archive (BFA) Director General Md Nizamul Kabir, Film Director Morshedul Islam, actress Salma Begum Sujata (Sujata Azim),

Actor Zahid Hasan, music artiste Mohammad Nakib Uddin Khan (Nakib Khan), music composer and director Maksud Jamil Mintu, Dainik Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta, Assistant Professor of Dhaka University (DU) Television, Film and Photography Department Reffat Ferdous, cinematographer Pankaj Palito and BFSB Vice Chairman Md Saifullah attended the meeting.

According to the release, the award will be given to 28 categories only among the Bangladeshi citizens.