National Film Award: 'Lal Moroger Jhuti', 'Nona Joler Kabbo' win best film

29 January, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 09:10 pm

National Film Award: 'Lal Moroger Jhuti', 'Nona Joler Kabbo' win best film

29 January, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 09:10 pm
The names of the recommended winners of the National Film Award-2021 have been announced in 27 categories.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued a gazette notification to this end recently (January 26).

Eminent artistes Doly Jahur and Ilias Kanchan have been honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for their contributions to the film industry.

'Lal Moroger Jhuti' and 'Nona Joler Kabbo' movies jointly won the award in the best film category. 'Lal Moroger Jhuti' was produced by Matia Banu Shuku while Rezwan Shahriar Sumit was the producer of 'Nona Joler Kabbo'.

'Dhor' won the award in the best short film category, while 'Bodhobhumite Ekdin' got the award for the best documentary category.

Rezwan Shahriar Sumit has been selected for the best director award for his film 'Nona Joler Kabbo'.

Siam Ahmed was named the best actor for leading role in film 'Mridha Bonam Mridha', while Mir Sabbir Mahmud in film 'Raatjaga Fool.'

The best actress in leading role award 2021 went to Ajmeri Haque for film 'Rehana Maroam Nur' and Tasnova Tamanna in for 'Nona Joler Kabbo'.

The best actor in supporting role award went to Fazlur Rahman Babu for film ''Nona Joler Kabbo' while Shampa Reza won the best supporting actress award for film 'Padma Puran'.

Md Abdul Mannan (Joyraj) was awarded best actor in a negative role for film 'Lal Moroger Jhuti'. Probhash Kumar Bhattacharya (Milon) got the award for comedy in the film of 'Mridha Bonam Mridha.'

 Afia Tabassum (Afia Jahin Jayma) won the best child artiste award for film 'Rehana Maroam Nur', while special award on children division went to Jannatul Mawa Jhilik for the film of 'Ja Harie Jai'.

Sujeyo Sham bagged the best music director's award for the 'Joiboti Kannyar Mon' film. KM Abdullah Al Murtaza Muhin won the award in the best singer category for film 'Padma Puran', while the best singer female award went to Chandana Majumder (film 'Padma Puran').

The best lyricist award went to late Gazi Mazharul Anwar for the song of 'Joi Boti Kannyar Mon' film.

Sujeyo Sham won the best composer award for the film of 'Joiboti Kannyar Mon'. The best story writer award went to Rezwana Shahriar Sumit for the film of 'Nona Joler Kabbo'.

The other award winners are: Nurul Alam Atik (screenwriter), Towqir Ahmed (dialogue), Samir Ahmed (best editing), Shihab Nurun Nabi (best art direction), Syed Kashef Shahbazi, Sumon Kumar Sarkar and Mazharul Islam Razu (jointly for best cinematographer), Shaiba Talukder (sound designer), idila Kasrin Farid (costume and design) and Md Farukh and Md Farhad Reza (makeup).

