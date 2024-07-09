Despicable Me 4: Only for the kids?

One of my fondest childhood memories with my brother was watching animated movies on his laptop. That's where I first encountered Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes. Since then, I've practically grown up with Gru's family, Lucy and the hilarious Minions.

However, I had mixed feelings about "Despicable Me 4." The trailer dropped unexpectedly, generating only moderate buzz among fans. To be honest, it wasn't particularly interesting or funny.

Let's face it, Hollywood's habit of releasing endless sequels with weak plots is becoming tiresome. It often feels like a cheap attempt to cash in on nostalgia rather than offering a fresh, engaging story.

Nonetheless, I went to watch the movie for old time's sake. And I must say, while "Despicable Me 4" definitely falls into the "light on plot, heavy on silliness" category, it does manage to retain a certain level of nostalgia.

Let's first talk about the good parts.

The animation was incredible, as expected from Illumination, the studio behind the film. The combat scenes looked really good, and the Minions, well, were their usual adorable, chaotic presence in their new "super-agent training" uniforms.

But the plot?

It crumbled like biscuits in a cup of milk tea. It felt like a jumbled mix of ideas, featuring a cartoonish villain with questionable taste, a botched hiding attempt, a suspiciously friendly Gru in a small town with an overly perfect neighbour, a new Gru baby with superpowers; and even a subplot involving one of Gru's adopted daughters refusing to use a fake name and stealing a honey badger.

By the middle, I had no idea what was happening. New characters appeared one after another, existing characters began acting irrationally, and it all started to drag. At one point, I wondered — what is going on here? And the ending had me exclaiming — What the hell?

It might seem unfair to criticise the plot of a children's movie, but the first "Despicable Me" had a solid story. The second one wasn't as good but still decent. However, by the third instalment, the movies became downright nonsensical.

Now, here's the thing: while the plot may have been really weak, the movie had a certain undeniable charm, especially for a younger audience.

The jokes, while mostly slapstick and aimed squarely at kids, managed to make me laugh at times – especially the Minions' attempts at mastering their "superpowers" and stealing the show, as always.

Maybe that was the point all along. Perhaps "Despicable Me 4" wasn't designed to be a cerebral experience for adults but rather a goofy escape, providing families with some lighthearted chaos to enjoy together. In that respect, it succeeded.

There were plenty of "gross-out" moments that had me laughing out loud, and the heartwarming scenes between Gru and his family were genuinely touching. Watching Gru struggle to bond with his new baby and seeing the girls teach him about their new town was heartwarming.

Additionally, the movie was filled with references aimed at Gen-Z viewers like me. There were nods to superhero movies, classic spy films, and even a bit of Gen-Z drama. It felt like the filmmakers were saying, "Hey, we know you grew up with these characters, so here's a little something for you too!" Did it always hit the mark? Not really but the effort was appreciated.

I do not see "Despicable Me 4" winning any awards for narrative coherence. It's a simple popcorn flick but sometimes that's exactly what you need, especially if you have younger siblings.

If you're looking for an animated movie that won't leave you completely brain-dead, this might be the right ticket for you at Star Cineplex. Just don't expect a cinematic masterpiece for adults.

So adults, you have been warned, to tread with caution.

