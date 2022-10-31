‘Deshantor’, starring Moushumi, to release in November

'Deshantor', starring Moushumi, will be released on 11 November. Directed by Ashutosh Sujon the movie is based on a novel by the eminent poet Nirmalendu Goon.

Moushumi plays the role of 'Annapurna', a central character in the story.

"I feel honoured to have participated in a film where the plot was inspired by the works of Nirmalendu Goon," said Moushumi to The Business Standard. "He is among my all-time favourite poets. This film was meticulously constructed by the director. I hope the audience will enjoy it."