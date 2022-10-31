‘Deshantor’, starring Moushumi, to release in November

Splash

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 10:10 am

Related News

‘Deshantor’, starring Moushumi, to release in November

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 10:10 am
‘Deshantor’, starring Moushumi, to release in November

'Deshantor', starring Moushumi, will be released on 11 November. Directed by Ashutosh Sujon the movie is based on a novel by the eminent poet Nirmalendu Goon. 

Moushumi plays the role of 'Annapurna', a central character in the story. 

"I feel honoured to have participated in a film where the plot was inspired by the works of Nirmalendu Goon," said Moushumi to The Business Standard. "He is among my all-time favourite poets. This film was meticulously constructed by the director. I hope the audience will enjoy it."

Moushumi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

51m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

3h | Panorama
With support from ICRC and CRP, they are now dreaming big. Photo: ICRC

Motivated, fit and skilled: How physically challenged cricketers defy all odds

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

14h | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

16h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

17h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport