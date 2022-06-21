Problem with Moushumi resolved with everyone’s love, prayers: Omar Sani

Film actor Omar Sain has said the problem between Moushumi and him was resolved and they were now living together.

"Did you know the problem we had was solved by the prayers and love of all. We are now under the same roof, we are living together in the same house. Me, Moushumi, children – Fardeen and Faiza, my daughter-in-law Ayesha — we are together. I'm fine, we're happy," said Omar Sani in an audio message on Monday.

He also urged people to stop publishing their edited audio clips.

Omar Sani said it is common for every couple to have some quarrels and distance.

He requested people not to spread rumours or make any indecent comments involving Moushumi.