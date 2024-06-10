Deadpool & Wolverine trailer hints at Ladypool

The latest trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie,' Deadpool & Wolverine', released by Ryan Reynolds on Saturday, hints at a new variant of Wade Wilson, possibly Lady Deadpool. The footage shows an unidentified female character in a Deadpool costume, sparking speculation about her identity.

Fans debate whether she is played by Taylor Swift or Blake Lively, with Swift previously rumoured to join the MCU. The minute-long teaser also suggests the return of Vinnie Jones' Juggernaut. Despite Jones previously declining due to the costume's discomfort, his cameo is still anticipated.

Additionally, the movie, releasing on 26 July, is expected to be cameo-packed, potentially featuring Rob McElhenney, Ollie Palmer, and James Marsden's Cyclops. Fans eagerly await these surprises in one of MCU's most anticipated films.

