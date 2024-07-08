Deadpool and Wolverine to team up in non-superhero film

Splash

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 10:54 am

Related News

Deadpool and Wolverine to team up in non-superhero film

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 10:54 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are stepping out of their superhero tights and into something completely different.

As they promote their latest Marvel flick, "Deadpool & Wolverine," Reynolds spilled the beans to Entertainment Weekly about a new project in the works. 

"We've got another one we're eyeing up," he revealed, hinting at a genre shakeup.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Describing their bromance, Reynolds said, "It's like any great relationship – we're always cheering each other on. Hugh's not just someone you root for; he's someone you can't help but root for."

Fresh off the heels of their 'Deadpool & Wolverine' 26 July release announcement in China, the duo is in Shanghai with director Shawn Levy. 
 

Deadpool & Wolverine / Movies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

3h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

21h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

1d | Science

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

13h | Videos
Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

12h | Videos
Terrible noise pollution in Barisal

Terrible noise pollution in Barisal

2h | Videos
Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

14h | Videos