Deadpool and Wolverine to team up in non-superhero film

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are stepping out of their superhero tights and into something completely different.

As they promote their latest Marvel flick, "Deadpool & Wolverine," Reynolds spilled the beans to Entertainment Weekly about a new project in the works.

"We've got another one we're eyeing up," he revealed, hinting at a genre shakeup.

Describing their bromance, Reynolds said, "It's like any great relationship – we're always cheering each other on. Hugh's not just someone you root for; he's someone you can't help but root for."

Fresh off the heels of their 'Deadpool & Wolverine' 26 July release announcement in China, the duo is in Shanghai with director Shawn Levy.

