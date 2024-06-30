Deadpool and Wolverine unveils new villain

In a new trailer for 'Deadpool and Wolverine,' Wolverine's nemesis, Sabretooth is unveiled.

Sabretooth is played by actor Tyler Mane, and the trailer gives a glimpse at the actor in character. Mane had made his first appearance as Sabretooth, also known as Victor Creed, in the 2000 X-Men film.

The actor had not returned to the role in 2009 film, 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'.

Towards the end of the trailer, Wolverine confronts Sabretooth. Before either makes a move, Deadpool tells Wolverine, "People have waited decades for this fight. It's not going to be easy."

'Deadpool and Wolverine' is set to hit screens on 26 July.

