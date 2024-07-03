BTS' Jimin and Jungkook tease new travel show 'Are You Sure?'

Jimin and Jungkook in the teaser for "Are You Sure?" Photo: Collected

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook will feature in a new travel variety show, "Are You Sure?".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official account of BTS posted a teaser and also a poster. The show will air next month on Disney+.

In the brief clip, Jimin and Jungkook are seen onboard a yacht during sunset. They are also seen riding a bike. Seemingly, Jungkook, wearing a black T-shirt and denims, drove it while Jimin, in a grey T-shirt and shorts, rode pillion. Both of them wore helmets. They were also seen kayaking.

As they went snorkelling, the duo flashed the thumbs-up sign from underwater. They were also seen relaxing on a yacht. A glimpse of a dense forest was also shown in the teaser.

A poster featuring Jimin and Jungkook was also shared on X. In the photo, the duo smiled and showed the peace sign. They were seen on their kayaks. The caption read, " Season Poster (Summer ver.) (canoe emoji). Aug 8, exclusively on Disney+."

As per Soompi, in Are You Sure, Jimin and Jungkook go on an impromptu vacation ahead of their mandatory military enlistment.

The trip starts in the United States. The singers also travel to Japan's Sapporo and Jeju Island in South Korea to experience camping, canoeing and enjoying a road trip. Are You Sure will consist of eight episodes and premiere its first two episodes on August 8. A new episode will air every week on Thursday following the premiere.

This comes months after Suga and Jungkook gave spoilers about a show. On Suchwita last year, the youngest BTS member mentioned it as Suga said it was being filmed in the US.