BTS' Jungkook becomes second most streamed K-pop act in record time

Singer Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Center New York City, U.S., November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Despite taking a temporary hiatus for military duty, the youngest member of the seven-member K-pop boy band, Jungkook, is still making an impact on the global music charts.

His song Seven has now become the second most-streamed K-pop song of all time, breaking the record previously held by BTS as a group. This comes after the singer dropped the Standing Next To You performance video in collaboration with Usher on 15 December.

Jungkook's solo single Seven, released in collaboration with Latto in July, has rocketed to the top of the Spotify charts with 1.2 billion streams, achieving a major milestone in just five months. Surpassing even BTS' summer hit Butter, Seven now claims the second-most-streamed K-Pop song on the platform, second only to the global phenomenon Dynamite.

Seven achieved this feat just five months after its release. The music video for the digital single, featuring the golden maknae and actress Han So Hee, debuted on the streaming platform in July.

Meanwhile, RM's track Indigo has exceeded 550 million streams on Spotify. Later, Jimin's FACE hit an incredible 1.5 billion plays on Spotify, making it the second most streamed 2023 album by a Korean artist.