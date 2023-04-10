Bobby Deol reveals ‘no one took’ him seriously as an actor: Stardom doesn’t last too long, I was a star once

10 April, 2023, 01:00 pm
In an exclusive chat, actor Bobby Deol, who will be soon seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, talks about the fickle nature of success and stardom.

Bobby Deol. Photo: Collected
At 54, actor Bobby Deol has left the internet swooning with his latest pictures - of him flaunting his chiselled muscles - "Age is not even a parameter, you need to start putting your mind to it. Health wise you need to understand that it's the most important thing, otherwise you won't be able to enjoy success. During failure you'll even be worse, so take care of your health," he says when you point out his shredded body.

Talking about failure, Deol is self-admittedly nonchalant. He doesn't shy away from wearing his failures on his sleeves. His 28-year-long career witnessed several lows. "I knew that, if I fall, my parents will always be the cushion. But the fall hurts no matter how much cushion they gave me. As an individual guy, I had to stand up. No one can make or break you. Stardom doesn't last too long. I was a star once, and it died, it vanished. No one took me seriously as an actor. I knew I had the potential, and the capabilities but nobody had given me an opportunity. I had chosen work which didn't work for me so things went the other way around. So, I tried working on that and worked on myself as an actor," the Love Hostel actor elaborates.

As the conversation veers around discrimination, Deol admits that 'it is going to happen to one at some or the other time'. "In a society everybody goes through the issue of being accepted and being understood. But human beings are selfish.There is a time when everybody wants you and there will be a time when nobody wants you. I have been through that and I gave up. I fought back and I realised that I have to make them (people) want me. How do I do that? By being a positive energy. Everyone needs to try to keep that positive energy. It is very difficult to do that. (But) I have been through it. There are weak moments in a day itself. I'm feeling absolutely happy, then during the middle of the day I feel weak and then at night, I'm happy. We all go through it," Deol the 54-year-old explains.

 

