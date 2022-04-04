After Oscars, Grammy refrained from paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Indian fans were left with utter disappointment when they found out that the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's name was missing from the Grammys' In Memoriam section, a segment that pays tribute to artists who died in the past year.

The nightingale of India, who voiced thousands of songs in 30 languages, died in February. Artists all over the world including Indian president Narendra Modi paid rich tribute to the singing legend of India.

Video of থেমে গেল গানের পাখি - Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar was featured in the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) In Memoriam segment. However, both Oscars and Grammy left out the iconic singer's name from their "In Memoriam" segment.

Other high-profile Indian artists like Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri and veteran actor Dilip Kumar were also missing from the honourary mention in this special segment of the Oscars.

Glaring omissions from the #Oscars In Memoriam segment: Lata Mangeshkar, Surekha Sikri, Dilip Kumar, Bappi Lahiri, Seher Aly Latif, Bob Saget, Ed Asner. March 28, 2022

Earlier in 2021, the Oscars had paid homage to Indian actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya.

Grammy has paid to several artists this year including musical theatre legend Stephen Sondheim, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, actor Betty Davis and designer Virgil Abloh.

Indian fans accused this year's Grammy and Oscars of lack of diversity for not including Lata Mangeshkar's name, whose career spanned over 7 decades, in the list of the memorial segment.

"Both the Oscars and Grammy awards claim to promote diversity but surprisingly none of them bothered to showcase Lata Mangeshkar in their section to remember artists who are no longer with us," tweeted one of the fans.