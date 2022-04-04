After Oscars, Grammy refrained from paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Splash

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 03:10 pm

Related News

After Oscars, Grammy refrained from paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar was featured in the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) In Memoriam segment. However, both Oscars and Grammy left out the iconic singer’s name from their "In Memoriam” segment

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 03:10 pm
Photo: Getty Image via BBC
Photo: Getty Image via BBC

Indian fans were left with utter disappointment when they found out that the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's name was missing from the Grammys' In Memoriam section, a segment that pays tribute to artists who died in the past year.

The nightingale of India, who voiced thousands of songs in 30 languages, died in February. Artists all over the world including Indian president Narendra Modi paid rich tribute to the singing legend of India.

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar was featured in the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) In Memoriam segment. However, both Oscars and Grammy left out the iconic singer's name from their "In Memoriam" segment.

Other high-profile Indian artists like Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri and veteran actor Dilip Kumar were also missing from the honourary mention in this special segment of the Oscars.

Earlier in 2021, the Oscars had paid homage to Indian actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya.

Grammy has paid to several artists this year including musical theatre legend Stephen Sondheim, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, actor Betty Davis and designer Virgil Abloh. 

Indian fans accused this year's Grammy and Oscars of lack of diversity for not including Lata Mangeshkar's name, whose career spanned over 7 decades, in the list of the memorial segment.

"Both the Oscars and Grammy awards claim to promote diversity but surprisingly none of them bothered to showcase Lata Mangeshkar in their section to remember artists who are no longer with us," tweeted one of the fans. 

 

Top News

lata mangeshkar / Grammy / Oscar 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

58m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

3h | Brands
HCCL has around 200 enlisted caregivers, of whom more than 100 are actively engaged. Photo: Courtesy

HCCL: A tech-driven home care solution for your loved elderly ones

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Note merged with S Series to become the default android 

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

1h | Videos
Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

1h | Videos
How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

18h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online