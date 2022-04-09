Will Smith reacts to 10-year Oscars ban

Splash

Hindustan Times
09 April, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 12:54 pm

Related News

Will Smith reacts to 10-year Oscars ban

Will Smith has reacted after the Academy banned him from attending the Oscars for a decade

Hindustan Times
09 April, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 12:54 pm
Will Smith. Photo: Collected
Will Smith. Photo: Collected

Hollywood actor Will Smith has responded after the Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts banned him from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years over him slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

The move comes after a meeting of the academy's Board of Governors to discuss a response to Will's actions

"I accept and respect the Academy's decision," PEOPLE quoted Will's statement. 

Will will keep the Best Actor award at the Oscars he won after the slap, and he will remain eligible to be nominated for and to win more of them in the 10-year period, though he can't show up to accept them. The ban means Will will not be presenting the Best Actress award at next year's Oscars, as is tradition for the best actor winner. Will won the award, his first-ever Oscar for best actor (leading role) in King Richard.

The academy said in a statement, "The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage. During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

The statement added, "Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

Thanking Chris Rock, it said, "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters, and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast." The Academy added that the action "is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy." The statement concluded, "We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

Will had last week resigned from the Academy during a run-up to the meeting, calling his actions "shocking, painful, and inexcusable." With his resignation, he lost the ability to vote for nominees and winners.

At the 27 March Academy Awards, Chris came out to present the best documentary award and made jokes about several attendees, including Will's wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see it," Rock said.

Will strode from his front-row seat on to the stage and smacked Chris, stunning the comedian, the theatre crowd, and viewers at home. Many thought it was a planned gag set up by the show or the men themselves, but the seriousness of the situation set in after Will returned to his seat and angrily twice shouted at Chris to "keep my wife's name out your (expletive) mouth."

Will took the stage again less than an hour later to accept his Oscar, tearfully apologising to the academy but notably omitting any mention of Chris. Helater in an Instagram post, apologised to Chris and Academy.

Will Smith / Oscar ban / Oscar 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

1h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

2h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

2h | Panorama
The good, the redundant and the deceptive

The good, the redundant and the deceptive

13m | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

1h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

3h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

4h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!