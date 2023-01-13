Apu Biswas: Why should I avoid web films? 

Popular actor Apu Biswas's latest chapter in the entertainment industry comes in the form of a Syed Shakil directed web film 'Chayabaji'; based on a novel by Ahmed Shahabuddin.

Chayabaji recently wrapped up filming and its editing is currently underway. Biswas will be seen playing two different roles in the film, she plays a character suffering from a mental illness.

"Web films have been becoming more popular in the past few years. I had been getting offers to star in these films, however, I found it hard to decide whether I should get affiliated with such projects or not. Up until then I had only acted in cinemas. I had a web phobia."

However, upon signing up for such a project came as a relief because things turned out well. She received a lot of help and support from her co-stars, especially from Tariq Anam Khan.

Biswas acknowledged that the attention of the audience is shifting more towards OTT platforms, and in the future, this could very well be the primary medium of consuming media. She is now open to the idea of working for similar projects.

"I want to act regularly in this sector, provided the script, character and director are up to my liking. I'm a professional actress. Why should I avoid these?"

Biswas has also transitioned into a movie producer, on top of being an actress. She recently began production for her film 'Laal Saree', the film was shot at Tangail. A government-funded project, she will also be playing a character in the movie.

"I wanted to do something besides acting for a very long time. I got some perspective after speaking to Bandhan Biswas. 'Laal Saree is a family movie, and I am hoping to release it sometime during 2023."

Biswas started her career working with culture in a small town from a rural part of the country. She then found an opportunity to work at Dhallywood, and after starring in a few movies, she soon made a name for herself. Acting alongside Shakib Khan, the two ushered in a new era for Dhallywood with the film 'Koti Takar Kabin'.

Acting regularly over the next 10 years, she has since become a superstar. But her career has progressed slowly because of her turbulent personal life. Biswas has now re-emerged in front of the cameras.

Biswas will also be starring in the film 'Prem Preeti Bandhan', directed by Solaiman Ali Lebu, currently awaiting approval from the censorship board, and in the government funded movie 'Chaya Brikkho', which will be released soon.

In addition to acting, she has achieved success as a dancer and performs live at concerts, talent shows, and award ceremonies.