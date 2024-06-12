Apu Biswas teams up with National AgriCare for its 22-year celebration

Recently Apu Biswas, the famous film actress of Bangladesh, has joined with National AgriCare (NAC) on the occasion of its 22-year celebration.

To inspire the valued dealers countrywide, the trade offer organised by NAC has been a great success as a part of the celebration festival.

NAC has teamed up with the country's most renowned film actress, Apu Biswas, with a belief to motivate everyone in the upcoming dealers' conference.

Yalid Bin Rahman (Director, NAC), Pervez Hasan (CMO, NAC), Farhana Haque Anannya (Brand Admin, NAC), Tariful Haqe Himel (Executive, Digital Marketing) and Kamruzzaman Putul (Proprietor, Muskan Communications) were also present in this teaming up event with the film star.

National AgriCare has been contributing to confirm a safe and sustainable agricultural system in Bangladesh for more than two decades now.

They are also providing locally produced agrochemicals, seeds and innovative solutions to agricultural problems of the farmers of Bangladesh.

'Made in Bangladesh' venture by NAC is greatly contributing to ensure food security by decreasing import dependency.

Farmers are able to produce profitable crops thus bringing golden days in farming through the relentless efforts of NAC.

NAC promised to work in the development of Bangladeshi farmers by deploying twenty first century's agricultural facilities.