Cyberbullying hinders normal life of people: Apu Biswas

UNB
07 August, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 12:37 pm

Actress Apu Biswas. Photo: Collected
Noted actress Apu Biswas on Sunday said that due to the competition of increasing views on social media, we have to subjected to various situations and the negative impact of cyberbullying has become very dire.

She came up with the remark after coming up from the Detective Branch (DB) headquarters of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB) in the city's Minto Road on Sunday afternoon.

Apu Biswas met the Additional Commissioner and head of the DB Harun Or Rashid at his DB office and submitted a complaint related to cyberbullying.

Talking to reporters after coming out from the DB office, Apu Biswas said that she is the director of the " Lal Saree' movie, which is a donation movie. A few days ago the movie "Suranga" was a victim of piracy. Then the team of the film-makers of "Suranga" submitted a complaint to the DB office in this regard and after that, the detectives brought those involved in piracy under the law.

The film actress said that she came to the DB office to talk about the piracy of the film "Lal Saree". "You know that cyberbullying has increased a lot through social media. Cyberbullying is done in the hope of increasing viewers for no reason. And it hinders normal life of people, which is not desirable at all. Because we all live with families."

We have a position in society. We are actresses but at different times due to many news we have to face different situations, she added.

Apu also said I have submitted a complaint for a fair investigation against cyberbullying. " I want to say one more thing, we artists go to different countries. We represent the country there. If this happens, our image is damaged, she said.

 

