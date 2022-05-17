Anonymous Content and CAA sign Nuhash Humayun for representation

American talent agency Anonymous Content and CAA have signed Nuhash Humayun for representation, reports Deadline.

Nuhash Humayun's horror short Moshari won the Grand Jury Award at SXSW 2022. It was the first film from Bangladesh to premiere in SXSW's Midnight Shorts Program. It follows sisters Apu (Sunerah Binte Kamal) and Ayra (Nairah Onora Saif), who seek shelter inside archaic mosquito nets—the only way to survive against bloodthirsty monsters—if they can first survive each other.

Moshari also won the Atlanta Film Festival's prize for Best Narrative Short this year.

In addition to SXSW, Humayun's projects have earned support from Sundance, Film Independent and ScreenCraft. The filmmaker was a ScreenCraft 2022 Film Fund Jury Winner and the first Bangladeshi fellow accepted to the Sundance Screenwriters Intensive.

Up next for Humayun as a director is the feature Moving Bangladesh—a subversive corporate drama, which is currently in pre-production.

"The first time I heard my home mentioned in a film was a throwaway line about there being 'enough food on this table to feed Bangladesh,'" Humayun said.

"I love infusing genre stories with deeply personal and cultural identity politics. My goal is to portray a Bangladesh/South Asia free from stereotypes and assumptions. We have powerful, thrilling, visceral stories to tell. With my incredible team at AC and CAA, I hope to tell intimate personal stories that are also universal," added the filmmaker.

"MOSHARI is revisionist horror/fantasy that inverts the myth of our part of the world as 'the third world.'"

Anonymous Content is a production and management company that represents a diverse roster of writers, directors, actors and comedians.

Recent releases from the media company include Benjamin Cleary's sci-fi drama Swan Song for Apple TV+; Netflix's Worth, starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci; Tom McCarthy's Matt Damon starrer Stillwater for Focus Features; and George Clooney's The Midnight Sky for Netflix.

Up next for the company is Garth Davis' sci-fi thriller Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre, which is set for release via Amazon.

CAA is a leading agency that represents a diverse roster of clients across film, television, music, sports, digital media and marketing, and beyond.

Other recent signings include Sex Education star Emma Mackey and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.