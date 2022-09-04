Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye poster is all about family ties

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna play a father-daughter duo in Vikas Bahl's Goodbye. The poster of the film released on Saturday

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna feature on Goodbye poster. Photo: Collected
Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna feature on Goodbye poster. Photo: Collected

Amitabh Bachchan has unveiled the poster of his upcoming film, titled Goodbye.

The poster shows the 79-year old actor in a kurta-pyjama and a winter jacket, flying a kite. Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film, is seen giving him company by holding the thread reel for him. 

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Amitabh wrote, "Parivaar ka saath hai sabse khaas, jab koi nahi hota pas, tab bhi rahta hai inka ehsaas (Having a family is special, their presence is felt even when there is no one around)."

Rashmika also shared the poster on Instagram and captioned it, "Papa aur main, aa rahe hai aapke family se milne on 7th October (Me and papa are coming to meet your family on 7 October)."

Goodbye is a comedy-drama written and directed by Vikas Bahl. It also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and Sunil Grover. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, with music by Amit Trivedi. It is set to release in theatres on 7 October. The film went on floors last year and was wrapped up in June this year.

Talking about the film, Pavail had told Hindustan Times in an interview last month, "It is a family entertainer and has lots of drama and comedy. It is about a family which is going through something. I am dying for its trailer to be out. I am attempting comedy for the first time. I was so nervous before doing it but once I entered it, I thoroughly enjoyed myself."

Apart from Goodbye, Amitabh also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. He is currently hosting quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He recently recovered from Covid-19 after being infected with the virus for the second time.
 

