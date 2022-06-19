Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to star in Don 3?

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's latest throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan has sparked speculations of the duo sharing screen in Don 3.

In the picture, Amitabh was seen signing a poster of his iconic film, "Don", while Shah Rukh was peeking from behind.

He captioned the post, "…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON." Fans are now speculating whether the photo caption was dropping subtle hints of a new rendition of the "Don" franchise featuring Amitabh and Shah Rukh.

"Two super legends in one frame Wow," wrote a fan, in excitement over the post.

Earlier on Friday, Amitabh Bachchan made fans nostalgic by sharing a black-and-white picture of fans waiting in a long queue to purchase the ticket of his 1978 film, Don.

The legendary actor also recalled dropping five back-to-back box office hits in the same year.

Amitabh captioned the Instagram post, "..released in 1978 .. 44 years!! And these were also released the same year: Don, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh…5 Blockbusters in one year!! Some of them ran more than 50 weeks (at the box office) Kya din the wo bhi (Good old days)."

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role in 2006 film "Don." Don 2, a sequel to Shah Rukh Khan starrar "Don" was released in 2011.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The three-part fantasy epic also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.



