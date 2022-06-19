Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to star in Don 3?

Splash

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 08:32 pm

Related News

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to star in Don 3?

Amitabh Bachchan shared a through back picture with Shah Rukh Khan and captioned the post, “…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON”

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 08:32 pm
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Collected
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Collected

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's latest throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan has sparked speculations of the duo sharing screen in Don 3.

In the picture, Amitabh was seen signing a poster of his iconic film, "Don", while Shah Rukh was peeking from behind.
He captioned the post, "…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON." Fans are now speculating whether the photo caption was dropping subtle hints of a new rendition of the "Don" franchise featuring Amitabh and Shah Rukh.

"Two super legends in one frame Wow," wrote a fan, in excitement over the post.

Earlier on Friday, Amitabh Bachchan made fans nostalgic by sharing a black-and-white picture of fans waiting in a long queue to purchase the ticket of his 1978 film, Don.
The legendary actor also recalled dropping five back-to-back box office hits in the same year. 
Amitabh captioned the Instagram post, "..released in 1978 .. 44 years!! And these were also released the same year: Don, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh…5 Blockbusters in one year!! Some of them ran more than 50 weeks (at the box office) Kya din the wo bhi (Good old days)."

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role in 2006 film "Don." Don 2, a sequel to Shah Rukh Khan starrar "Don" was released in 2011. 

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The three-part fantasy epic also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
    
 

Amitabh Bachchan / Shah Rukh Khan / Don 3 / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

9h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

9h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

1d | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

1h | Videos
Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

2h | Videos
Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

2h | Videos
The story of Apparels turning around

The story of Apparels turning around

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply