Amber Heard reportedly fires PR team after ‘bad headlines’

Splash

Hindustan Times
02 May, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 12:15 pm

Related News

Amber Heard reportedly fires PR team after ‘bad headlines’

Hindustan Times
02 May, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 12:15 pm
Amber Heard follows Johnny Deeps courtroom style. Photo: BSS/AFP
Amber Heard follows Johnny Deeps courtroom style. Photo: BSS/AFP

Actor Amber Heard has reportedly fired her entire PR team and abruptly switched to a new one. As per a report, the actor took the drastic step as she was 'upset' by the headlines surrounding her conduct in her ongoing defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The high-profile defamation lawsuit has been going on since April 11 on the outskirts of the US capital Washington DC.

According to the New York Post, sources have confirmed that Amber has switched to a new PR firm in the middle of the trial, after apparently being frustrated with the negative coverage coming her way during the trial. "She doesn't like bad headlines," a source told the publication. The story quoted another source saying that Amber is "frustrated with her story not being told effectively."

Johnny Depp has sued Amber for $50 million, claiming that she defamed him in a 2018 op-ed piece for Washington Post where she spoke about surviving domestic abuse. They claim that the piece ended up damaging his film career and reputation. Following allegations of domestic abuse, the actor was dropped from the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, where he had a starring role. Amber's lawyers claim that it does not amount to defamation as Amber did not name Johnny in the piece and wrote it in the larger interests.

The trial has been underway for three weeks and Johnny has already testified. In his testimony, Johnny claimed he was himself a victim of abuse at the hands of Amber and not the other way around. Amber is set to take the stand in a few days.

The American trial comes less than two years after Johnny lost a libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that had labeled him a "wife-beater". A London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Amber and put her in fear for her life.

Johnny and Amber met during the shooting of The Rum Diary, an adaptation of a Hunter S. Thompson's novel. They got married in 2015 but filed for divorce within a year. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

Top News

Amber Heard / johny deep

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

23h | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

1d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

1d | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

What is NATO doing in Russia-Ukraine war?

What is NATO doing in Russia-Ukraine war?

1h | Videos
Zakat can reduce economic inequality in society

Zakat can reduce economic inequality in society

1h | Videos
Queen Elizabeth's Barbie in the market

Queen Elizabeth's Barbie in the market

2h | Videos
5 best mobile phones under TK10000!

5 best mobile phones under TK10000!

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters