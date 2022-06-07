Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi Man

A couple of days after nearly losing a defamation case against Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, Amber Heard received a marriage proposal from a Saudi Arabian man.

That Saudi man sent a voice note to Heard's official Instagram account saying he is "better than that old man (Depp)," reports Gulf news.

"Amber... since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I've noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing but people don't appreciate that. I am better than that old man," the man said in a voice message, translated by Gulf News.

The voice note was shared on social media accounts and spread like wildfire within a couple of days.

After several weeks of bitter trials filled with sour pieces of evidence, a Jury on 2 June ruled the verdict in favour of the Johnny Depp. However, the jury found both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation and awarded Johnny $10.35 million and Amber Heard $2 million in her defamation countersuit.

Johnny Depp filed the defamation case after Amber Heard wrote an op-ed for Washington Post in 2018, where she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Though Amber did not mention Johnny's name in that article, she included references which suggest that the article was about Johnny. Heard countersued Depp for calling her accusations a "hoax"

