Britney Spears pens down a murdered girl in new book

Britney Spears is on cloud nine since the 13 year-long controversial conservatorship, which made Jamie Spears the guardian of the singer's $60 million estate, neared a possible end.

The pop star confirms about writing a fiction about a murdered girl whose apparition gets stuck in a limbo due to the trauma and pain she has suffered for long.

"I'm writing a book about a girl, who was murdered… yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn't know how to cross over to the world she used to know !!!!" the pop star penned in her Instagram.

"After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is!!!!" she continued.

"Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life!!!! She no longer needs her mirror … she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo … but what I will leave to the IMAGINATION is what she does when she crosses over …… besides learning to write her name again!!!!"

Within a few days of her freedom, Britney thanked her fans for the #FreeBritneySpears movement.

She has also posted a photo with her signature straight hair look announcing to her loyal fans about the revival of long-lost Britney.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from oversight of his daughter's $60 million estate on Wednesday, 30 September, and set a date in November to discuss whether to terminate the entire arrangement.