Britney Spears not ready to return to music business she calls 'scary'

Glitz

Reuters
29 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
29 December, 2021, 12:00 pm

Britney Spears. Photo: Reuters
Britney Spears. Photo: Reuters

Britney Spears has signaled she is not yet ready to return to making music after 13 years under a conservatorship that took away control of her personal and business affairs and left her scared of the entertainment business.

 

Spears, 40, who last month was freed from the court-imposed arrangement in 2008 sought by her father, said in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday that she wanted to "push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much" in 2022.

"I guess it seems odd to most why I don't even do music anymore... People have no idea the awful things they have done to me personally and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!," wrote Spears, who last performed publicly in October 2018.

"Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying 'Fuck You' in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It's like I've subconsciously let them win,' the "Toxic" singer added.

Spears, who is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari, complained to the judge in charge of her conservatorship case earlier this year that she found her father Jamie Spears, who was in charge of her career, controlling.

Jamie Spears was removed as conservator in September. He has said his only goal was to help his daughter rehabilitate her career after she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2007 and that he always acted in her best interest.

 

