Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci

Splash

Hindustan Times
13 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 11:29 am

Related News

Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci

Hindustan Times
13 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 11:29 am
Alia Bhatt is the latest Indian film star to become the face of an international brand. Photo: Collected
Alia Bhatt is the latest Indian film star to become the face of an international brand. Photo: Collected

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt is the latest Indian film star to become the face of an international brand. Alia was announced as the global brand ambassador for Gucci and she took to Instagram to share photos from a recent shoot.

I'm honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but on a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci," she wrote.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Alia made her grand debut at the Met Gala 2023 last week. For her debut, Alia opted for a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette from the shelves of Prabal Gurung.

Alia will be seen next in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, then her first Hollywood project 'Heart of Stone' and in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka and Katrina Kaif.

 

Alia Bhatt / Gucci

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When mangrove vegetation systems invade a bare tidal flat, dense canopies are gradually formed and they outcompete other types of vegetation. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The other side of conservation: How mangrove extension is threatening birds' habitats

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

1d | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

1d | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

1d | TBS Health
Where to invest to reduce taxes

Where to invest to reduce taxes

14h | TBS Stories
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

21h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh