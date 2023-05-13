Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci

Alia Bhatt is the latest Indian film star to become the face of an international brand. Photo: Collected

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt is the latest Indian film star to become the face of an international brand. Alia was announced as the global brand ambassador for Gucci and she took to Instagram to share photos from a recent shoot.

I'm honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but on a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci," she wrote.

Photo: Collected

Alia made her grand debut at the Met Gala 2023 last week. For her debut, Alia opted for a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette from the shelves of Prabal Gurung.

Alia will be seen next in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, then her first Hollywood project 'Heart of Stone' and in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka and Katrina Kaif.