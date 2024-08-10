BTS's Jin reportedly crashes Gucci website after global ambassador announcement

BTS Jin, fresh off completing his mandatory military service, has taken on the role of luxury brand ambassador. The oldest band member was announced as the global face of the Italian luxury brand Gucci on 8 August.

The impact of this highly anticipated collaboration was so strong that it reportedly caused a website crash in Japan. Known for having one of the highest K-pop fan followings, Japan also boasts a massive number of Jin's solo stans, contributing to the overwhelming response.

Hot on the heels of his appointment as Fred Jewelry's global ambassador, Jin has been unveiled as Gucci's newest brand representative. The Italian fashion house wasted no time in securing the popular BTS member, whose immense global appeal is undoubtedly a major coup for the brand.

The official announcement on August 8 sent the fandom into a tizzy, with Gucci's Japanese website temporarily crashing due to overwhelming traffic.

Fans quickly took to the internet to share their excitement, noting that when it comes to Jin, an overwhelming response in Japan is almost inevitable. It seems the country has an immense fondness for this BTS member.

Just a couple of weeks ago, a similar situation occurred with FRED, a Paris-based luxury jewelry brand. As reported by AllKpop within an hour of announcing the vocalist as their brand ambassador, the website experienced an unprecedented surge in traffic, leading to a temporary crash.

With the recent announcement, all seven BTS members are now representing top luxury brands globally. Jin has joined Gucci and Fred Joaillier, while RM represents Bottega Veneta. J-Hope is the face of Louis Vuitton, a brand that once had all seven members as ambassadors before the contract shifted to just him. Jimin is with Dior and Tiffany & Co., V represents Celine and Cartier, Suga partners with Valentino and NBA, and Jungkook is the face of Calvin Klein Jeans.