Al Pacino becomes father for fourth time at 83

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 10:40 am

Related News

Al Pacino becomes father for fourth time at 83

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 10:40 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

83-year-old Al Pacino has become a father for the fourth time. As per a report by people.com, the veteran Hollywood actor recently welcomed his first child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The newborn son has been named Roman Pacino.

TMZ has reported that Alfallah's pregnancy came as a shock to Pacino who wasn't planning to have a fourth child.

Notably, Pacino is father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend, Jan Tarrant.

On Wednesday, Pacino and Alfallah were photographed while hanging out for dinner together in Los Angeles.

Pacino's relationship with Alfallah became public in April 2022. As per a report by Page Six, the pair started dating each other during the pandemic. Alfallah is a graduate of the University of Southern California's Cinematic School of Arts. She has completed her master's degree in film and TV production from the University of California Los Angeles.

Interestingly, Alfallah dated rockstar singer Mick Jagger in 2017 when she was only 22 years old.

In an interview with The New Yorker in 2014, Pacino talked about fatherhood and highlighted how he wanted to be a better dad, unlike his own father who had left him and his mother when he was a child.

"I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible for them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them," said Pacino.

Al Pacino / Al Pacino baby

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

2h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

2h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'I want to make Dhaka South a smart, self-reliant city corporation'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

14h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000