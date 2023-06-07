Al Pacino breaks silence on 29-year-old girlfriend’s pregnancy says it's ‘very special’

07 June, 2023, 02:20 pm
Actor Al Pacino. Photo: Reuters
Actor Al Pacino. Photo: Reuters

Reports that Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah took the internet by storm last week. Now, for the first time since the reports went public, the Godfather actor has publicly addressed the pregnancy revelation, and said that it is "very special."

Al reportedly wanted a pre-natal DNA test

After the reports of Noor's pregnancy went public on May 31, a new report added that Al Pacino was so surprised at Noor's pregnancy news that he even 'demanded a pre-natal DNA test'. Noor didn't even inform Al Pacino that she was pregnant for the first 11 weeks, as she knew Al didn't want to have more kids. The report also added that Al Pacino's kids were very upset with the news.

Al breaks his silence

Now, as per a report by Page Six, Al Pacino has broken his silence about the pregnancy for the first time and addressed the revelation. In a video, he said, "It's very special... It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Al Pacino has a 30-year-old daughter with his former acting coach Jan Tarrant and 18-year-old twins with star Beverly D'Angelo. He has never been married. 

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah first sparked dating rumours in April 2022, when they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles. Noor had shared a photo of her along with Al Pacino on her Instagram in April. The pair were seen at the Gagosian art gallery in New York City where she was present for her friend's exhibition.

Noor has been previously linked to Mick Jagger, 79, and billionaire Nicholas Berggruen, 61 in the past. Although she was also linked with filmmaker Clint Eastwood, 91, she dismissed the reports saying he is just a family friend.

Al Pacino is one of the most revered actors in Hollywood, having starred in several iconic films including The Godfather, Scarface, Heat, Scent of a Woman and Dog Day Afternoon. He will be next seen in David Mamet's Assassination. The film, which is about the murder of former US president John F Kennedy, also stars actors Viggo Mortensen, John Travolta, Shia LaBeouf, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Courtney Love.

 

