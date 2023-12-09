Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

Few films have been as indelible cultural zeitgeist as Brian De Palma's Scarface (1983) – having become synonymous with an era in history.

A raw and unapologetic exploration of power, ambition, and the corrosive nature of the American Dream, this film transcends its genre to become a Shakespearean tragedy set against the backdrop of Miami's criminal underworld of the 1970-80s

Through its compelling characters, provocative themes, and stylised violence, Scarface has achieved the status of a modern classic and continues to captivate audiences even as the film celebrates its 40th release anniversary on 9 December.

Scarface is a story about the pursuit of success, albeit through a dark and morally ambiguous lens.

The film, a reimagining of the 1932 Howard Hawks-directed movie of the same name, follows the rise and fall of Cuban immigrant Tony Montana.

Set against the backdrop of a time marked by excess, greed, and the burgeoning cocaine epidemic, the film presents a stark portrayal of the pursuit of power and wealth at any cost.

At the centre of Scarface stands Tony Montana - portrayed with ferocious intensity by Al Pacino.

His portrayal of the character's volatility, bravado, and vulnerability is magnetic.

The now-famous lines, such as "Say hello to my little friend!" and "The world is yours," have become ingrained in popular culture, further solidifying the film's place in cinematic history.

Tony is a character who embodies the quintessential anti-hero—a self-made man with boundless ambition, driven by the belief that the world is his for the taking.

His journey from a Cuban immigrant to the kingpin of a cocaine empire is emblematic of the rags-to-riches narrative, where the dream of prosperity becomes a consuming obsession.

Tony's trajectory is a damning commentary on the allure of wealth and power, as he sacrifices his humanity for success.

His hubris and insatiable greed prove to be tragic flaws - a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked ambition. His tragic fate serves as a cautionary tale, a reflection of the dark side of the American Dream, where success often comes at the cost of not only one's soul, but everything.

The film's stylistic choices are as memorable as its narrative.

Brain De Palma's direction is marked by a striking visual aesthetic, with long, sweeping shots that capture the opulence and decadence of Miami's drug trade.

Pulsating soundtrack by Giorgio Moroder to create an atmosphere that immerses the audience in the gritty world of organised crime.

Use of vibrant colours, particularly the iconic blood-reds and neon blues, creates an intoxicating visual palette that mirrors Tony Montana's descent into darkness and adds to the film's intensity and visual impact.

The infamous chainsaw scene, in particular, is a masterclass in tension and horror, showcasing De Palma's ability to elicit visceral reactions from the audience.

One of the most striking elements of Scarface is its unflinching depiction of violence and the consequences of unchecked ambition.

Violence and brutality shown in the film serves a dual purpose - underscoring the ruthlessness of the characters while challenging the viewer's own sensibilities, forcing us to confront our fascination with violence.

Extravaganza and excess of the '80s is also epitomised in Scarface - with its lavish parties, extravagant mansions, and ostentatious displays of wealth.

Tony Montana's meteoric rise from a penniless immigrant to a ruthless drug lord is both mesmerising and disturbing. The film doesn't glamorise his ascent but rather exposes the corrosive effects of his insatiable hunger for power, leading to his eventual downfall.

Beyond its cinematic elements, Scarface also serves as a social commentary on the immigrant experience.

Tony Montana is an immigrant, and his journey to the top of the criminal world is fraught with the complexities of assimilation and alienation.

From arriving as a refugee in search of a better life to becoming a symbol of the dark side of the American Dream, reflects the harsh realities faced by many immigrants striving for success in a society that often presents limited opportunities.

His unrelenting pursuit of success leads to a descent into moral degradation, showcasing the dark underbelly of unchecked ambition.

The film serves as a cautionary tale, revealing the inherent perils of unbridled greed and the corrosive nature of power.

Tony Montana's status as an outsider striving for success resonates with audiences from all ages - reflecting the challenges and sacrifices faced by outsiders in pursuit of success in a new land.

However, the film's enduring legacy isn't just due to its portrayal of violence or the American Dream; it's the complex character study it offers.

Tony Montana is not merely a one-dimensional criminal but a flawed individual shaped by his circumstances and haunted by his own demons.

An homage to hubris

On the flipside, Scarface's claim to fame – despite how much is bestowed upon it these days – begins at the very end.

Upon its release, critics crucified the movie, with one going as far as to calling Al Pacino's reimagination of Tony Montana as being too simplistic to be believable.

With an around $21 million budget, the movie grossed around $100m in total – a sizable collection.

But its portrayal of violence, profanity and drug use was panned, considered distasteful. Rumour had it that Kurt Vonnegut, of Slaughterhouse-Five fame walked out of the theatre owing to the gory nature of the film.

Cuban expatriates also took offense at how Cubans were shown in the movie – blood-thirsty drug dealers and killers.

The movie was initially even given an X-rating, after three rounds of cuts.

By any metric, Scarface, upon release, was not a failure. But the criticism it garnered only fueled its reputation – the infamy associated with the movie became profitable.

And it was this infamy that would lead to the resurrection of Scarface in pop culture, owing to another notorious art form – hip hop.

Steven Bauer, who played Manolo Manny in the movie, addressed this in an interview with the New York Post in 2018.

"'Scarface was dead and buried until hip-hop rediscovered it," he said.

Pinpointing the Scarface renaissance isn't that difficult.

Seven years after the movie's release, rapper Brad Terrence Jordan had released the album "Scarface/Another Head Put to Rest".

Jordan, who would go on to feature for the Geto Boys, one of the most influential hip hop bands, would also adopt another moniker: Scarface.

And it wasn't just anyone adopting that name. Scarface is still considered one of the greatest rappers of all time.

But he was just the spark.

The story of a Cuban immigrant, broke and forced to turn to selling drugs – alongside the guns, the money and the women that came with it – resonated with the hip hop community at large.

After all, hip hop, too, was being rejected by White America. The music was too violent. It was too gory. It glamorised a criminal life.

Before the rapper Scarface was immortalised, however, came Nas, another in a line of greats in love with the movie.

In his 1994 album, Illmatic, considered a classic, Nas dropped the song "The World is Yours," a reference to the fountain statue that appears in Tony Montana's house.

Raekwon in his song "Criminology" sampled a Tony Montana line. And then Tony Montana lines began to be sampled in numerous other tracks, especially, "You wanna play rough" and "Say hello to my little friend".

Tupac Shakur, in a video with Snoop Dogg for the track 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted, also referenced a Scarface scene.

Shakur's rival, the Notorious B.I.G, even incorporated Tony Montana's advice into his track "Ten Crack Commandments", crooning, "Don't get high off your own supply."

B.I.G's protege, Jay-Z, wasn't left behind either. He reenacted Omar Suarez's lucrative drug deal for Tony Montana in one of the singles of his classic album Reasonable Doubt.

These names are important: these legends in the 90s set the pace and blueprint for what hip hop became going forward.

From the 2000s, the TV show MTV Cribs – which gave a tour of the homes of superstars – sealed Scarface's legacy further.

There wouldn't be a single rapper who would not take you to their TV room, or personal theatre, and not have the Scarface DVD or poster.

Scarface became a mark of pride. It was a culture. You had to love it.

By the late 2000s, Scarface had firmly embedded itself into hip hop.

As hip hop's popularity soared, Scarface was along the ride. But it was also, perhaps, the wind behind the sail.

Although it would be problematic to hypothesize on why the community took up Scarface, some key figures have lent their own reasons.

"We all are savages in pursuit of the American Dream. Rappers relate to that 'cause that's how we come up," Nas said of the movie.

Indeed, the rags to riches story, so familiar in hip hop, drove the desire for relating to the movie.

Plus, the false promise of the American Dream – so succinctly explained in Scarface – resonated with many.

Tony Montana was the anti-hero you couldn't help but root for. And that's what many rappers aspired to be.

But it wasn't just the glamour. The cautionary aspect of the tale wasn't ignored either.

As Tupac put it – a lesson from Tony – if you live by the gun, you die by the gun.

In the mean time, the fascination with the movie continues, having spread to different quarters as well.

And rappers still pursue that Tony Montana face.

Scarface's connection with hip hop stretches back to its release in '83. It was just before the hip hop set the theme for 90s music.

An unapologetic exploration of the darker aspects of the human, Scarface - even after four decades, continues to impact popular culture and its status as a cult classic reaffirm its place as an influential and timeless piece of filmmaking.