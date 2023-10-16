Actor Suzanne Somers dies at 76

Splash

Reuters
16 October, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 11:52 am

Related News

Actor Suzanne Somers dies at 76

Reuters
16 October, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 11:52 am
FILE PHOTO: Actress Suzanne Somers arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Actress Suzanne Somers arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

Actor Suzanne Somers, best known for her role on the television show "Three's Company" and for fitness and health business ventures, died Sunday at age 76, according to a statement from her spokesperson.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th," Somers's spokesperson, R. Couri Hay, said in a statement.

"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family," the statement continued. "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

The New York Times reported Somers died at her home in Palm Springs, Calif.

Somers, who launched to fame as Chrissy Snow on the popular 1970s sitcom, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, and announced in late July that it had returned.

"I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again and I continue to bat it down," she said in an Instagram post on July 31. "This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I'm a fighter."

Beyond appearances in television and movies, Somers was also known for writing numerous books, mainly focused on health and nutrition, as well as pitching fitness products like the Thighmaster.

Actor Suzanne Somers / Three's Company / Hollywood actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

22m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World