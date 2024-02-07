Actor Ahmed Rubel passes away

Actor Ahmed Rubel has passed away at the age of 56.

He suffered a heart attack and was taken to a private hospital in the capital, where he passed away around 6:00 pm today. Filmmaker Nurul Alam Atique confirmed the news.

Atique recounted that he and Rubel were heading to the premiere of their film 'Peyarar Subash' at Star Cineplex when Rubel suddenly had a heart attack.

The entire cast of 'Peyarar Subash' rushed to the hospital, forgoing their original plan to attend the film's premiere. Rubel began his career with Dhaka Theatre and soon became a familiar face in Bengali cinema, debuting with 'Aakhri Hamla.'

He returned to theatre with 'Bonopangshul' and made significant strides in television, directed by Aatiqul Huq Chowdhury. Rubel became well-known for his role in 'Poka,' a drama by Humayun Ahmed, and achieved fame with the TV series 'Pret' based on a novel by Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

Throughout his career, Rubel worked with esteemed directors including Mostofa Sarwar Farooqi and starred in Humayun Ahmed's 'Shyamol Chhaya.' His final movie, 'Peyarar Subash,' which also stars Jaya Ahsan and Tariq Anam Khan, is set to release on 9 February.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed condolence over the death of the actor, PMO said.