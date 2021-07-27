Work from wedding mandap: Groom’s video sitting with laptop goes viral 

Since last year, work from home has become an integral part of everyone's lives amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

No one ever thought that staying at home and working will become a part and parcel of our daily lives, so much so that people even work during their wedding as well.

Thanks to 'work from home'.

But one groom took things a bit too far when he started working at the mandap during his wedding, reports NDTV.

A video that has gone viral online shows the groom sitting at the mandap and working on a laptop, while a few guests mill around him.

The unusual scene was captured during a Marathi wedding, according to photographer Jay-Raj Vijaysingh Deshmukh, who shared the video on Instagram earlier this month.

In the clip, the groom can be seen working intently on his laptop before the camera pans to show the bride's reaction. Sitting a few steps away from the groom, she was seen laughing at the scene unfolding before her.

"Busy Groom, laughing bride. That's what we noticed in this wedding," the photographer wrote while sharing the video.

The Instagram Reels video has gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform with over 1.6 million views and hundreds of amused comments.

"When boss rejects your leave application," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Marry a guy who is this prompt," another said.

Some pointed out that the groom was, in all probability, setting up a video call so friends and family could attend the wedding virtually.