A wedding in Bali

I don't remember when I had promised my ex-colleague and friend, Sumit, that I would attend his wedding. It had been three years since he left for Malaysia, and we were not really in touch anymore. Nonetheless, I was thrilled when he contacted me in June 2023 to invite me to his wedding in August.

What was most exciting was that the wedding was going to take place in Bali, Indonesia! So, I immediately began my preparations for attending it.

Indonesia used to issue visa-on-arrival for Bangladeshi travellers. However, things have changed since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Getting the visa was a bit of a hassle because I could not get a time slot to book an appointment at the Indonesian Embassy.

June turned into July, and I had no choice but to contact a travel agency, which got me an appointment for Tk5,000. The date was only 12 days before the wedding, 27 July. Eventually, I got the visa and the officers were kind enough to listen to me when I showed them the wedding invitation.

Sumit and his bride Hitta met in Malaysia. He hails from Bangladesh, and she is a beautiful Balinese girl.

They created an online event in June for their wedding and shared the schedule so guests could register and give them a heads-up. The engagement was planned for 9 August at a cafe named Two Fat Monks in Denpasar, and the wedding was to be held at Taman Prakerti Bhuana in Gianyar Regency near Ubud City on 11 August.

My plan was to reach Bali on 8 August and return home on 14 August. The day I got my passport back with the visa, the same night I flew to Bali.

But my misfortune didn't end here. I had to endorse dollars from a local money exchanger at a higher rate than the banks offer. The immigration officer was surprised that I was granted a visa the same day that I wanted to travel. He sent me to another desk to check if the visa was authentic.

The officer at that desk said, "You seem like a modest guy. We can easily recognise the troublesome ones by looking at their passports."

He opened my passport- three books attached- and landed on the page where I had a Pakistani visa. I went to Karachi in 2010 for a UN invitation. I convinced him that since the Pakistan visit, I had obtained a Schengen visa the same year and had a five-year US visa in 2013. He soon approved the authenticity of my visa.

I had forgotten to fill out an online customs declaration form so had to apply for an emergency one with an extra $100.

Just as I was ready to onboard, I saw someone, a woman, and immediately recognised her. We were both friends with Sumit. She was checking in at the business class counter while I was checking in at the economy class counter.

I looked for her as I entered the plane but could not see her. My journey began anyway.

The engagement and wedding functions

The plane landed in Bali on the afternoon of 8 August after a 4.5-hour layover at the Kuala Lumpur Airport.

I felt so good when I realised that $1 was equivalent to IDR (Indonesian Rupiyah) 14,800. You are always a millionaire in Indonesia!

I took a rental taxi from the airport and enjoyed the scenic view of Bali on the way to the hotel in Sanur. I had booked The Garden Villa for two nights and it was close to the engagement venue in Denpasar.

It was a traditional eco suite with 24/7 pool access for only $35 per night. The suite also had a working kitchen, a dining table, an air conditioner, and an open-air shower.

The hotel also offered free bicycles you could use at any time. I took the bike and rode for two kilometres. I also relished a spectacular sunset at Sanur Beach.

Grab is the best transportation choice in Bali if you are not renting a scooter (you must have an international driving licence). You must download the Grab app first thing after landing in Bali.

The riders are super cool, fluent in English and humble. In fact, all the Balinese people I met were generous and kind.

I opted for the ride cover option on Grab, which offered me a Grab voucher worth IDR 10,000 if the pick-up was delayed for more than 15 minutes (and it worked), free personal accident insurance for death or permanent disability up to IDR 480,0000,000 per claim and medical expenses of up to IDR 32,000,000 per passenger for IDR 1,000 in each trip. I could opt out of this feature anytime.

I took a Grab bike to the Denpasar engagement venue the following day. I only had to pay IDR 20,000 ($1.35) for the 8.23-kilometre bike trip through the narrow, beautifully organised Bali streets which took only 21 minutes.

The couple with their friends and family members at their engagement. The author is at the bottom in a black sarong. Photo: Courtesy

I got an IDR 10,000 discount for the first Grab ride. On the way back, it was IDR 33,500 ($2.26).

The roads in Bali are wide and in excellent condition. No high-rise buildings, no honking, and no one breaks the traffic signals. There are also plenty of bikes.

Before entering the engagement venue- the Two Fat Monks Cafe- I bought a colourful bouquet for IDR 100,000 ($6.75) at the gate. I also met some new friends, an ex-colleague and many of Sumit and Hitta's family members and relatives.

The person I saw at the airport came a little late.

Sumit and Hitta's family arranged a game where we got a piece of paper with a short description of every guest in that room. We had to guess that person from the crowd, get that person's signature on the paper, and get introduced to each other.

I was described as a "Bangladeshi Guitar Player"! Others had clues after them, such as "Cutie from the Czech Republic", "From Philippines with Love", "Aussie Born Balinese", "The Balinese Poet", "Dashing Guy from Denmark", and her being clued as a "Bangladeshi Cat Mom of 3".

I also won the 'Best Dressed Man' award and received a Starbucks coupon as a prize.

During the event, we were asked to catwalk and dance. She and I didn't make eye contact at all. Sumit and Hitta's families also arranged halal foods for the Muslim guests. After the event, I returned to the hotel.

I rode the hotel's complimentary bicycle to Sanur Beach in the afternoon. At night, I joined Sumit's family, Hitta, and their friends from KL at a restaurant in Kuta Beach, 13.5 kilometres from Sanur. I noticed that she didn't turn up.

Returning to my hotel villa, I took a refreshing dive into the swimming pool in front of my cottage.

The following day, I took the free bicycle from the hotel and roamed Sanur Beach on the southeastern coast of Bali. A walkway and bicycle lane stretching along the Bali Sea offer tranquillity and an opportunity to see the sunrise.

A timeless haven for those seeking a peaceful retreat, Sanur captivates with its pristine shores and rich tapestry of history. It exudes a relaxed and laid-back ambience, and I found solace in healing from all the worries in my life.

Sanur is celebrated for its calm waters, which are ideal for swimming, water sports, and strolling along the sandy shores.

I moved to Ubud City for the wedding and reception the next day. I went straight to the Taman Prakerti Bhuana, the wedding venue in Giyanyar Regency.

It is a magnificent multipurpose building with modern Balinese architecture, equipped with various facilities to support luxurious wedding receptions.

Sumit and Hitta arranged sarongs (sarung) for us. A sarong is a large piece of cloth, much like a skirt, worn around the waist— a traditional Southeast Asian wear. There was also a bandana to cover the head.

The wedding ceremony lasted nearly two hours and included elements from both Hindu and Buddhist traditions. The families released white pigeons to symbolise good luck for the newly married couple.

Later in the evening, there was a reception which featured live music, game shows, and speeches from family members. The live band played many songs at my request, most of which were unfinished love songs.

Although we were seated at the same table, she and I did not exchange any words. After the reception, at around 8 pm, I stepped outside to smoke a Gudang Garam and watched her leave the venue, looking sombre. It marked the end of our story—a love that never was.

Exploring beautiful Ubud

Ubud was another beautiful place, utterly different from Sanur. We stayed at an Airbnb facility that Sumit's KL friends had booked. We had five separate rooms in the villa, with a vast rice field behind the house and a swimming pool with a hot water facility.

The town shuts down after 8 pm. Getting a Grab from the wedding venue at Giyanyar to return to Ubud was quite a challenge. We had to depend on the contractual fare for Grab bikes.

Ubud is known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty. You can enjoy traditional Balinese dance performances here, visit vibrant markets, and explore breathtaking landscapes.

We first went to the Ubud Palace, which is regarded as the cultural centre of Bali and is famous for its arts and crafts. There was no entry fee, but there was little to see. We then went to the monkey forest and went to the famous Bebek Bengil (Dirty Duck) for lunch.

The seating areas are surrounded by many plants and ponds full of fish. There is a rice field too where you can walk around. It was a peaceful, relaxing lunchtime and some of the best duck items I've ever tasted.

Ubud Palace is regarded as the cultural centre of Bali and is famous for its arts and crafts. Photo: Courtesy

You don't just go here for a meal; you go for the experience of the surroundings. There is also a humorous story on the menu about how they came to their restaurant name. You must try their Crispy Duck.

Food in Bali is quite affordable. Nasi Goreng is considered Indonesia's national food, however, in Bali, you will get Nasi Campor.

Nasi in Indonesian means 'rice', Babi means 'pork', Bebek means 'duck', and Ayam means 'chicken'. Remembering those terms will tremendously help you choose your food in Bali.

After lunch, we pursued our plans. I walked around the city and returned to the place on foot, enjoying the beautiful streets and shops.

In Ubud, we experienced Galungan, one of the most integral Balinese festivals. It is the culmination of celebrations to honour the creator and ancestral spirits. At the festival's core is the celebration of sound and the overcoming of evil, the victory of Dharma and the defeat of Adharma.

During Galungan, I noticed the tall bamboo poles lining the streets and roads. The poles, locally referred to as 'penjor', hold offerings as a kind gesture toward the spirits.

We left the Airbnb place the next day, and I went to the Kuta Beach Hotel where I had booked a room.

Kuta is a bustling destination. I strolled along the lively streets, bought many souvenirs, and relished live acoustic performances while dining. I also redeemed the Starbucks coupon I won in the engagement event.

The following day, I went to Kuta Beach. It's a 2.5-km-long beach that stretches from Legian in the north to Tuban in the south. Kuta Beachwalk is where you will find all the popular resorts in Bali.

The beach is on the southwestern coast and is famous for its sun, sand, and surf features. If you're planning to visit it, it's recommended that you arrive early in the morning to secure a spot on the sand. You can also watch surfers waiting for ocean swells to catch the perfect wave.

As the sun sets, the beach becomes more lively, and there is a lot of activity. You can join friendly beach soccer games, enjoy local snacks and drinks and converse with the locals.

The Balinese people were warm, welcoming and hospitable, which made my stay even more special. Bali helped me overcome some personal challenges I was going through, and it healed me.

When I returned home, I had a new perspective on life and a newfound appreciation for myself and the endless opportunities God provides us with. I came back from Bali with love in my heart and memories that I will cherish forever.