Payra port records over Tk1300cr revenue in seven years

In the seven years since its inauguration, Payra Port, the country's third sea port in Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila, has generated more than Tk1,300 crore in revenue, according to Rear Admiral Abdullah Al-Mamun Chowdhury, the chairman of the Payra Port Authority.

He said since 2016, a total of 2,819 ships have unloaded their cargo at the port, contributing to a revenue collection of over Tk1,307.65 crore.

"Just this month, eight mother vessels have offloaded cargo at Payra Port, bringing in more than Tk50 crore in revenue for July alone," he added.

"Currently, two mother vessels are anchored at the port's outer anchorage, where cargo is being offloaded using lighterage methods," he further said, adding that "The imported goods are being delivered to the importers with adequate security measures in place."

In response to a question, the chairman said, "Operations at the port have remained uninterrupted despite the recent occurrences in the country. Moreover, continuous construction work is underway for the port's first jetty, a six-lane road, and other infrastructure projects."

Azizur Rahman, deputy director of the port's Traffic Division, said on 18 July, the vessels Sea Spirit and MV Abdullah, the latter of which had previously been attacked by Somali pirates, anchored at the outer anchorage.

On 19 July, the MV Bright, which had been unloading coal, completed its operations and left the port, he added.

Azizur said, "The port's activities are proceeding normally, with nearly 1,500 workers employed at various levels. To ensure security at the port, 31 security personnel, 48 Ansar members, and 42 Navy members have been deployed."