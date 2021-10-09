UK envoy calls on army chief
They discussed the existing friendly ties between the armies of the two countries
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at the army headquarters on Thursday.
They exchanged greetings and discussed the existing friendly ties between the armies of the two countries, read a press release.
Various aspects of future progress were also discussed during the meeting.
The army chief thanked the British ambassador for the visit.