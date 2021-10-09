UK envoy calls on army chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 05:53 pm

Related News

UK envoy calls on army chief

They discussed the existing friendly ties between the armies of the two countries

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 05:53 pm

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at the army headquarters on Thursday.

They exchanged greetings and discussed the existing friendly ties between the armies of the two countries, read a press release.

Various aspects of future progress were also discussed during the meeting.

The army chief thanked the British ambassador for the visit.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson / Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

6h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users