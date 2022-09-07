BNP leaders meet British High Commissioner Robert Dickson 

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders have sat down with British High Commissioner in Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson.

They discussed the current political situation of Bangladesh at the meeting held Wednesday (7 September), said BNP Media Cell Member Shairul Kabir Khan.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir led the BNP delegation in the meeting held at British High Commission office.

Engaging political parties across the spectrum is an essential part of diplomacy. Pleased to meet leaders of the BNP today. We discussed current issues in 🇧🇩, including 🇬🇧concerns about recent violence between police and political parties and the deaths of BNP party members. pic.twitter.com/95sG9LFc5q— Robert C Dickson (@RCDicksonUK) September 7, 2022

"Pleased to meet leaders of the BNP today. We discussed current issues in Bangladesh, including concerns about recent violence between police and political parties and the deaths of BNP party members," the British High Commissioner wrote on his Twitter handle following the meeting.

BNP leaders also conveyed their congratulations to Britain's new Prime Minister Lizz Truss during the meeting.

The delegation included BNP International Relations Committee Chairman and National Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, members Shyama Obaid and Tabith Awal.