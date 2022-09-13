British Business Group members discuss overcoming post-LDC trade challenges of Bangladesh

British Business Group members discuss overcoming post-LDC trade challenges of Bangladesh

The British Business Group (BBG) Bangladesh organised an event to discuss "Overcoming Least Developed Countries (LDC) Graduation Challenge of Bangladesh". 

The event, held on 31 August, facilitated a discussion on the preparation, planning, implementation, and monitoring of the possible challenges of Bangladesh's LDC graduation, said a press release.  

The event was co-hosted by Robert Chatterton Dickson, the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, and Md Mahbub ur Rahman, the chair of the BBG and CEO of HSBC Bangladesh, at the British High Commissioner's residence. 

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to Prime Minister and chairperson of the National Committee on Graduation, was the guest of honour and chief speaker. 

Beneficiary members of the BBG, who represent prominent British businesses in Bangladesh, attended the event.

Robert Chatterton Dickson welcomed the UK's newly launched Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) and its importance in enhancing the trading relationship between the UK and Bangladesh. 

"I welcome the BBG's engagement with the Government of Bangladesh on ways to improve the business environment here. A better business environment for international companies, including newcomers to the market, is key to encouraging more British firms to export and invest in Bangladesh", he said. 

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus shared his assessment about opportunities in Bangladesh following LDC graduation. 

He said, "Though there are a lot of challenges, Bangladesh sees LDC graduation as an opportunity. The government of Bangladesh has already identified ways to overcome the potential challenges."

Md Mahbub ur Rahman mentioned that the United Kingdom remained the second largest foreign investor and third largest export destination for Bangladesh. 

"The relationship between the two countries goes beyond business and comprises development partnership, strong diaspora and education," he added. 
 

