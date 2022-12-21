Faridur Reza Sagar, Mahfuz Anam and Matiur Rahman named amongst best taxpayers in journalist category

Faridur Reza Sagar, MD of Impress Telefilm Ltd and Channel i, Mahfuz Anam, editor of Daily Star, and Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo, have been named as top taxpayers for FY2021-22.

The other two journalists who have made it to the revised list are – Shykh Seraj, the founder director and head of news, Channel i (4th spot), and Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naem Nizam (5th spot), as per a gazette issued by the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Besides, Mediastar Limited has been recognised as the top taxpayer under the "Print and Electronic Media" category.

The other three companies named in the list are – East West Media Group Limited, Somoy Media Limited and Times Media Limited.

The NBR has been honouring individuals and organisations (141 in total) with tax cards and crests for their highest tax payments since 2016.