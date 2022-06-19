Shops, markets to close after 8pm from Monday

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 06:43 pm

Stores and shopping malls across the country will shut down after 8pm daily starting from Monday to save fuel and electricity. 

State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian annoucned the government decision at a meeting at the Secretariate in the capital Sunday (19 June).

She also told the meeting that she would apprise Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of traders demand to keep markets open till 10pm from 1-10 July before Eid-ul-Adha.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday (17 June) issued a notice ordering the closure. 

The decision came from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to save energy amid the rampant price hike of fuel globally, according to the notice. 

It urged all the concerned departments including law enforcement agencies to utilise provision 114 of the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006 to enforce the decision.
 

