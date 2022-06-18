Traders urge govt to halt plan of closing shops after 8pm till Eid

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 09:01 pm

Traders have urged the government to halt the initiative of closing stores, shopping malls, and kitchen markets across the country after 8pm till Eid-ul-Azha in a bid to save power.

Businesses are trying to recover from Covid-induced economic losses and the market closure after 8pm will impede the economic recovery, traders said Saturday (18 June) while speaking at the meeting of FBCCI Standing Committee on Local Garments held at Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) building.

FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu in response to the demands of businessmen also called for postponing the government decision till Eid-ul-Azha.

"The office goers prefer to visit malls after evening; therefore, the instruction will discourage them to shop, which would put the millions of small and medium entrepreneurs into further loss," 

The committee members also called for initiatives to set up a garment village for the manufacturers who produce clothing for the domestic market.

They said that garment manufacturers have to procure raw materials from different places and re-package and sell them in the wholesale market which accumulates a huge cost.

A dedicated garment village will ease the business process and reduce the cost and also facilitate buyers to afford clothing at a cheaper price, said the traders 

Supporting the demands of the businessmen, Vice President M A Momen assured that, FBCCI will take initiatives to discuss with the concerned ministry in this regard. "Businesses will face additional challenges after LDC graduation in 2026. Hence, the local sector needs to be stronger,' he noted.

While chairing the meeting, the Committee chairman and president of Bangladesh Avhantarin Poshak Prostutkarak Malik Samity Md Alauddin Manik said, they meet the huge domestic demand and thus help reduce import costs. The sector would further flourish if it gets bank loans.

The government on Friday ordered concerned authorities to take necessary steps to close stores, shopping malls, and kitchen markets across the country after 8pm daily to save electricity and fuel. 

The traders said businesses suffered huge losses during the pandemic and now trying to recover with the help of incentive packages provided by the government.

 

