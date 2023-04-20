Meat prices shoot up in Dhaka ahead of Eid

The prices of beef and all kinds of chicken have gone up in the capital ahead of Eid-ul Fitr with rise in demand.

The price of beef has increased by Tk50 per kg, while all kinds of chicken prices rose by Tk30 to Tk40 per kg in the capital on Thursday.

The butchers have raised the price of beef by Tk50 per kg in Dhaka market claiming that the price of cattle and carrying costs have increased in the Eid season.

Visiting different kitchen markets including at Hatirpul, Karwan Bazar, Khilgaon, Malibag, Shantinagar, Rampura and Basabo, the correspondent found that the butchers are selling beef at Tk800 (average) per kg though it was sold at Tk750 per kg on Wednesday.

When asked, Ratan, a butcher of Hatirpul area said that from the first to the 27th of Ramadan, the rate was Tk750 to Tk780 per kg. From today (Thursday) beef is selling at Tk800 per kg.

Every year before Eid, the price of meat increases by Tk30 to Tk50 per kg, he said.

Besides, the price of cattle is higher and the cost of carrying is also high. So the price of meat has increased, he said.

Habib, a beef seller in Rampura, echoed the same.

Besides, mutton is being sold between Tk1150 to Tk1200 per kg .

Yaqub, a resident of Shantinagar who came to the market to buy beef, said that the price goes up every day.

At the beginning of Ramadan, "I bought one kg of beef for Tk750. I bought it today (Thursday) for Tk800. We have nothing to say."

The price of broiler chicken has gone up too.

Sohag, a chicken trader in Karwan Bazar, said, "I also sold broiler chickens at retail for Tk 230 yesterday Wednesday) which is Tk 260 per kg today."

Cock ( Sonali) and layer chicken prices have also gone up. On Thursday, Sonali (cock) chickens are being sold at Tk360 to Tk360 per kg.

Layer (red) is being sold at Tk380 per kg white layer at Tk260 per kg.

Compared to the last week, the price of layer chickens has increased by Tk20 to Tk30 per kg.

On Thursday the local variety chicken was selling at Tk550 to Tk 600 while it was sold at Tk500 and Tk550 on Wednesday.

However, the vegetable prices decreased in the capital on Thursday as the city dwellers are leaving Dhaka to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.