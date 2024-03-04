Govt to sell beef for Tk600 per kg, eggs for Tk10 each from 10 March

Bazaar

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 03:38 pm

Related News

Govt to sell beef for Tk600 per kg, eggs for Tk10 each from 10 March

The decision came as an attempt to rein in the soaring prices of these protein sources during the month of Ramadan

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 03:38 pm
Representation images of beef and eggs. Collage: TBS
Representation images of beef and eggs. Collage: TBS

The government has decided to sell beef, mutton, chicken, and eggs at discounted rates across 30 locations in Dhaka starting from 10 March, said Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman.

The decision came as an attempt to rein in the soaring prices of these protein sources during the month of Ramadan, the minister said today (4 March) after attending the session of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock during the second day of the Deputy Commissioners' Conference in the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

"We will commence the sale of these essential items at discounted prices from 10 March, keeping in mind the upcoming month of Ramadan," stated the Minister.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the minister, beef will be sold at Tk600 per kilogram, mutton at Tk900 per kilogram, dressed broiler chicken at Tk280 per kilogram, and each egg will be priced at Tk10.

Minister Abdul Rahman further noted that these products will be available for sale from open trucks at designated spots across Dhaka, and the sale will continue uninterrupted until the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Economy / Top News

Meat Prices / Egg Prices / Bangladesh / ramadan market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

2h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

7h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Rangamati ethnic minority women weave change on waist looms

Rangamati ethnic minority women weave change on waist looms

1h | Videos
Fish worth 30 lakh Taka is sold in this market every day

Fish worth 30 lakh Taka is sold in this market every day

3h | Videos
Trump or Haley, will be known on `Super Tuesday’.

Trump or Haley, will be known on `Super Tuesday’.

16h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

17h | Videos