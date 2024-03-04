Govt to sell beef for Tk600 per kg, eggs for Tk10 each from 10 March

The government has decided to sell beef, mutton, chicken, and eggs at discounted rates across 30 locations in Dhaka starting from 10 March, said Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman.

The decision came as an attempt to rein in the soaring prices of these protein sources during the month of Ramadan, the minister said today (4 March) after attending the session of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock during the second day of the Deputy Commissioners' Conference in the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

"We will commence the sale of these essential items at discounted prices from 10 March, keeping in mind the upcoming month of Ramadan," stated the Minister.

According to the minister, beef will be sold at Tk600 per kilogram, mutton at Tk900 per kilogram, dressed broiler chicken at Tk280 per kilogram, and each egg will be priced at Tk10.

Minister Abdul Rahman further noted that these products will be available for sale from open trucks at designated spots across Dhaka, and the sale will continue uninterrupted until the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.