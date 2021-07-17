Rural retreat: Shirin Shela

The prepossessing Shirin Shela, who won the title of Miss Universe Bangladesh 2019, is going through a busy time in the industry.

Despite being absolutely driven into her work, she shared her fascinating plans for this Eid-Ul-Adha. Eid-ul-Adha brings jubilation and happiness into the lives of people.

Shela usually relishes precious time with her family in native village,Thakurgaon. As the youngest child of her family, her expectations and enthusiasm about Eid is quite endearing. After getting up from bed in the morning, she puts new cloth on and helps her mom doing the chores. In general she chooses 3-4 outfits for the whole day. This year, she'll wear an elegant Salwar Kamiz made from cotton after finishing the household chores. Later, she will eagerly wait for 'Salami' from the senior members of family.

Shela informed that she is quite expert in cooking 'Shemai' for his father and her father is absolutely fond of her cooking. 'My father is a great inspiration for me. I love cooking for my family and I'm a huge fan of my mother's special 'Gorur Mangsho' and other palpable menu'.

After having lunch, she will spend congenial time with her cousins and family members in the afternoon. In the evening, she will go out with her friends and spend amusing time outside. As it is summer, she is going to choose a beautiful white coloured Saree. Shela says 'The makeup won't be that much heavy, I will use mascara and lipstick when I'll be outside. I will keep my hair straight.'

At night, usually her family hosts dawats. She will stay home at that time and take care of the house.When the guests and relatives will come, she will choose a gorgeous outfit to wear. Shirin Shela informed she is going to wear Sabr by Mazdun's 'Sequin Saree' with sleeveless sequin blouse and her look will be comparatively more dazzling. 'Definitely going to enjoy the night with invited guests and my beloved family members. After all these are the eid moments you cherish for your whole life.' she added.

Brand Name: Sabr by Mazdun

Photographer: Eivan Sardar

Designer : Mithu Biswas