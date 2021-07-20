Got time on your hand?

If you love smartbands and watches, we've got the top 5 budget options.

Buy one for yourself and get another as a gift. And tell yourself that the fitness tracking part will help you shed those extra pounds as you feast on beef and mutton this Eid.

Mi Band 5

Price: BDT 2,590 (official), BDT 1,899 (unofficial)

Battery Life: 7 days (with all features active) – upto 14 days with only basic features turned on.

Features: 4/5

Reliability: 4/5

Get it because:

Unbeatable value for money, consistent and accurate step, sleep, stress, and heart rate tracking.

Now it can track naps during the day.

Competitive pricing from a renowned brand, one of the few smart fitness trackers which can be purchased with official warranty.

Currently the most popular fitness tracker in the market from a reputed brand.

Think again:

Lacks the capability to measure Spo2 levels, firmware updates can be a hit or a miss in terms of stability.

Mi Fit app's integration with 3rd party apps is limited.

Honor Band 6

Price: BDT 4,490 (Unofficial)

Battery Life: 10 days with all features turned on- upto 14 days with basic usage.

Features: 4.5/5

Reliability: 4.5/5

Get it because:

1.47 inch big colourful amoled display, great outdoor sunlight visibility, ergonomic and futuristic smart band design.

accurate step, sleep, Spo2, heart rate and stress tracking.

Records short naps during the day.

Automatically can detect 6 workouts, though it is a little buggy.

Impressive battery life

Think again:

Proprietary replacement strap hard to find, limited functionality for widgets, lack of theme options- most are too childish, still relies upon the Huawei Health app, lack of continuous Spo2 tracking.

Amazfit Neo

Price: BDT 2,575 (Unofficial)

Battery Life: 4.5/5

Features: 3.5/5

Reliability: 3.5/5

Get it because:

1.2", STN monochrome screen.

Always-On Display.

Retro Casio design.

Somewhat rugged build quality.

Can be passed off as a digital casio watch.

Lightweight.

Think again:

Monochrome display might not impress many.

Lacks vibration for alerts.

The sound alert might be annoying to some.

Amoled screen smart bands available at this price point.

Haylou LS05 Solar

Price: BDT 2,350 Unofficial)

Battery Life: 5/5

Features: 3.0/5

Reliability: 3.0/5

Get it because:

Long 30-day battery life.

Solid Battery Life.

Straps are 20mm and can be replaced easily.

Excellent Metal Alloy build quality.

Think again:

Not many watch faces to choose from.

TFT sceen might be a turnoff for many.

Sunlight visibility is poor.

IMILAB KW66 Smart Watch

Price: BDT 2,690 Unofficial)

Battery Life: 5/5

Features: 3/5

Reliability: 4/5

Get it because:

Accurate step tracking.

Attractive curved 3D display.

Heart rate and sleep tracking very accurate for the price.

Customised Watch Face options available.

Highly accurate sensors.

Think again:

Poor sunlight visibility.

Lack of features.

Not many activities it can track.

Average TFT display quality.